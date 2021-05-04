APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.66 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065486 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,910.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.81 or 0.03494877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00263864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.01152027 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00731893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,770.18 or 0.99491479 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.