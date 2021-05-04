ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $77.51 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.