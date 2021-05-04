Arcblock Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $22.72 million and $13.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00826298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.32 or 0.09614008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00100236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.