Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of ADM opened at $64.63 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

