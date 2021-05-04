Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Archer stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Archer Company Profile
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.