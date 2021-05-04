Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

