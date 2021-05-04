Arcturus Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,208 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 969% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

