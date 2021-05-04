Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

