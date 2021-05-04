Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

ARCC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

