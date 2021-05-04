Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.90, but opened at $54.73. Argo Group International shares last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGO. HSBC increased their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

