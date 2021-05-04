Arianee (ARIA20) Price Reaches $2.20 on Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $56.49 million and approximately $23,369.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003999 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00273362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.79 or 0.01162301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00747111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.68 or 0.99807547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

