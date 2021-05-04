Arion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $98.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $107,568.58 and $98.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00274649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.01158174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00752118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,555.73 or 1.00199810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,891,315 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.