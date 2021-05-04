Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $10.69 on Tuesday, hitting $304.02. 14,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,879. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.35. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

