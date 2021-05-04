Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ANET traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.54. The stock had a trading volume of 574,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.47 and a 200-day moving average of $287.79. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,433.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,387. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

