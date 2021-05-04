Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ANET traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.54. The stock had a trading volume of 574,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.47 and a 200-day moving average of $287.79. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,433.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,387. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Commodities

Earnings History for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit