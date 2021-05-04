Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Aritzia stock opened at C$31.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$13.89 and a 52-week high of C$33.39.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

