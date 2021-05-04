Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 579 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,993,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,334,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.