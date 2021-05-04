Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

