Arkema’s (ARKAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

