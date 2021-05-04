Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. 5,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 42,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $103.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

