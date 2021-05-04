Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.