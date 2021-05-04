Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 538,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.