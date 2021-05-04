ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $27.48 on Tuesday, hitting $626.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.62. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

