Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 121,108 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

