Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 539.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

