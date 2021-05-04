Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 418,852 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

