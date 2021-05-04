Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,248 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

