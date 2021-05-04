Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.868-11.263 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 336,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,271. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $159.10.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

