AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

