ATB Capital Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.67.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$201.54. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$125.18 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

