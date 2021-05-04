Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATTO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.