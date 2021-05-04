Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Major Shareholder Sells $303,582.94 in Stock

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $303,582.94. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ASAQ stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

