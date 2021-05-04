Atlantic Power (ATP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$93.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ATP traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.21. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of C$2.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

ATP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

