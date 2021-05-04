Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,529. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

