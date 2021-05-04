Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

