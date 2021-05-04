Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 184,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,754,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

