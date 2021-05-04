Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $31,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85.

