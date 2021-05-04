Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $39,000 Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $296.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

