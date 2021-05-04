AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

ATRC opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,840 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

