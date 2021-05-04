AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.150–1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

