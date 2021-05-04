AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.48 billion-$173.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 1,319,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,032,539. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

