Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

