AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,116 shares of company stock worth $56,775,068 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,762. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

