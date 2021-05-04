AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
AN stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. 1,182,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,762. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.