AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AN stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. 1,182,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,762. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,116 shares of company stock worth $56,775,068. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

