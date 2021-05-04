AutoWeb (AUTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect AutoWeb to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUTO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

