Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,766. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.