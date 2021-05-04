Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

