AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.40

May 4th, 2021

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.398 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

AXAHY opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

