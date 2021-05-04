Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $459,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 248,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,231 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

