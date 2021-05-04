AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $788.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Earnings History for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Comments


