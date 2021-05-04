Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

